Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,480,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the February 14th total of 22,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Leslie’s Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LESL stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.16. 464,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,695,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.20, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $173.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.17 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on LESL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,116,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,097,000 after buying an additional 492,416 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after buying an additional 218,280 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 514.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 640,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 535,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

See Also

