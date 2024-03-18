Lennox International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.10 (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Lennox International has raised its dividend by an average of 12.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. Lennox International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lennox International to earn $22.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Lennox International Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LII traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $473.28. 120,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,779. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $232.00 and a 1-year high of $485.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.02 and a 200-day moving average of $415.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lennox International ( NYSE:LII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Analysts expect that Lennox International will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.58.

Insider Activity

In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 662.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Lennox International by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Lennox International by 35.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lennox International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at about $710,000. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

