Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $173.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

LEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lennar from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.31.

Shares of NYSE:LEN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.61. 2,022,702 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,050. The company has a market cap of $43.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Lennar has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $167.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 105,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in Lennar by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Lennar by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

