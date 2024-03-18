Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LEN. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $156.57 on Thursday. Lennar has a 12-month low of $99.81 and a 12-month high of $167.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 11.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at $38,491,937.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 551.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,824,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,432 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Lennar by 6,297.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 662,277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,706,000 after purchasing an additional 651,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lennar by 47.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,486,000 after purchasing an additional 484,056 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $39,991,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 236.0% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 229,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,106,000 after buying an additional 397,951 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

