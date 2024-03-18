LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,160,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 3,830,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

In related news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $175,943.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,481,226.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicole Miller sold 16,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $175,943.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 233,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $124,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $505,122.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,093 shares of company stock worth $540,074 over the last ninety days. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in LegalZoom.com by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LegalZoom.com by 116.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on LZ. Barclays reduced their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

LegalZoom.com Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ LZ traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,039,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,671. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. LegalZoom.com has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $15.68.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $158.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.25 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LegalZoom.com will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company's platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

