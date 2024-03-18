LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC) Short Interest Update

LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the February 14th total of 86,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LeddarTech

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LeddarTech during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of LeddarTech during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in LeddarTech during the fourth quarter valued at $5,263,000. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDTC. TD Cowen began coverage on LeddarTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on LeddarTech in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

LeddarTech Stock Down 3.8 %

LeddarTech stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.54. 16,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05. LeddarTech has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $11.20.

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that LeddarTech will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

Featured Stories

