Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW) Short Interest Up 13.0% in February

Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the February 14th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Leafly Stock Up 10.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LFLYW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,400. Leafly has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Get Leafly alerts:

Institutional Trading of Leafly

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Leafly by 701.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 220,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 192,837 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Leafly by 414.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 60,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Leafly by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 104,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 37,196 shares in the last quarter.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leafly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leafly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.