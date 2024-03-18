LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Short Interest Update

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decrease of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 243,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in LCI Industries by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,576. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.02. LCI Industries has a 12 month low of $100.33 and a 12 month high of $137.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.83.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.70%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 166.01%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.20.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

