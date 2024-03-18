Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS) Insider Sells A$1,670,950.00 in Stock

Latitude Group Holdings Limited (ASX:LFS – Get Free Report) insider Bob Belan sold 1,453,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.15 ($0.76), for a total transaction of A$1,670,950.00 ($1,106,589.40).
Latitude Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 467.69.
Latitude Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Latitude Group
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
Receive News & Ratings for Latitude Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latitude Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.