Largo (LGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.

Largo Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Largo stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Largo has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Largo

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Largo by 911.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 116,512 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Largo by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Largo by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Largo by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 69,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Largo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

About Largo

Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.

