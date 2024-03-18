Largo (LGO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Largo (NYSE:LGO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 21st.
Shares of Largo stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35. Largo has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.65 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.76.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Largo by 911.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 129,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after buying an additional 116,512 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Largo by 521.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 98,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Largo by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 77,426 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Largo by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 69,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Largo by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,146,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 31,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
Largo Inc engages in the development and sale of vanadium-based energy storage systems in Canada. The company operates through, Sales & Trading, Mine Properties, Corporate, Exploration and Evaluation Properties, and Largo Clean Energy and Largo Physical Vanadium Segments. Its products include VPURE+ vanadium flakes that are used in the production of master alloys and aerospace applications; VPURE vanadium flakes ferrovanadium and vanadium carbon nitride for the steel industry; and VPURE+ vanadium powder for catalyst applications.
