Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Short Interest Down 7.0% in February

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the February 14th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company's stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 264,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

LSTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSTR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.63. 850,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,157. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.82.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

(Get Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

