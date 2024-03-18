LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW) Short Interest Update

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the February 14th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I stock remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

