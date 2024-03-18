La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Short Interest Update

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 2.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,072,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,561,000 after acquiring an additional 180,158 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,109,000 after purchasing an additional 70,057 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,184,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,584,000 after purchasing an additional 35,961 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 3.2% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,990,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,994,000 after purchasing an additional 61,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,893,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LZB traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.78. 365,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,415. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy has a 1 year low of $25.12 and a 1 year high of $39.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.75.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. La-Z-Boy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.52%.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

