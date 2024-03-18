Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.41. 135,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 344,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KYTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Kyverna Therapeutics

About Kyverna Therapeutics

In other Kyverna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

