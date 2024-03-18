Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Stock Price Down 7.7%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $27.28 and last traded at $27.41. 135,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 344,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.71.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KYTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.
Check Out Our Latest Report on KYTX
Kyverna Therapeutics Stock Performance
Insider Transactions at Kyverna Therapeutics
About Kyverna Therapeutics
Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kyverna Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Are We in a Bear Market? Here are the Signs
Receive News & Ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyverna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.