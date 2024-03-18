Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

KOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered Kosmos Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KOS

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $8.28.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $507.81 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kosmos Energy

In other Kosmos Energy news, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $105,675.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis sold 166,524 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $1,004,139.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,909,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,572,084.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Glass sold 17,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total value of $105,675.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 290,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,753,855.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 335,337 shares of company stock worth $2,022,082. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,964,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,488,000 after buying an additional 1,845,273 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,800,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,820,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,566 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 27,759 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.