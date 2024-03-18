KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KORU Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 920,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 843,500 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.1 days.

Institutional Trading of KORU Medical Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in KORU Medical Systems by 804.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in KORU Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Get KORU Medical Systems alerts:

KORU Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of KORU Medical Systems stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $2.12. 89,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.55. KORU Medical Systems has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $4.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on KRMD

About KORU Medical Systems

(Get Free Report)

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KORU Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KORU Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.