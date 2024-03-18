Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Korro Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRRO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 124,000 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the February 14th total of 109,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

KRRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Korro Bio in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $190,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $2,784,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Korro Bio during the fourth quarter worth $4,352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KRRO traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $62.10. 4,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,948. The firm has a market cap of $45.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.38. Korro Bio has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $71.67.

Korro Bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines based on editing RNA for the treatment of rare and highly prevalent diseases. Korro Bio, Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

