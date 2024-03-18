Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Kornit Digital Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,311. The company has a market capitalization of $854.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.89. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89.
Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Company Profile
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kornit Digital
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 2 Dollar Stores Taking Different Paths to Profitability
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Semis, Nvidia Set for Big Moves as GTC Conference Kicks Off
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 Stocks About to Boom on Unusual Call Option Volume
Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.