Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the February 14th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Kornit Digital Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $17.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,311. The company has a market capitalization of $854.48 million, a P/E ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.89. Kornit Digital has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $31.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.89.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kornit Digital will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,396,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,230,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,816,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,260,000 after acquiring an additional 790,803 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,823,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,819,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,660,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,392,000 after acquiring an additional 212,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Kornit Digital by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,466,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 282,241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

