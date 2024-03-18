Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 14th total of 2,530,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 501,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,796,000 after acquiring an additional 117,815 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 47,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,290,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 214.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 18,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after buying an additional 32,656 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.40.

Kontoor Brands Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of KTB stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,764,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.70. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.26%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.