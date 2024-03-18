Komodo Price Tops $0.34 on Exchanges (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000496 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $46.16 million and $2.40 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded 1.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.19 or 0.00071883 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00042651 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00022301 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,609,065 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

