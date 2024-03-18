KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.79. 263,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 785,626. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $85.24 and a 12-month high of $114.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.53.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

