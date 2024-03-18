KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,584 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DUK. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI raised Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $95.02. 1,272,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,975. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.55 and a 200-day moving average of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The stock has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

