KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BIV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,772. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.43 and a 52 week high of $77.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.10.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2249 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

