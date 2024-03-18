KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,778,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,033 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 17,339,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,000 shares during the period. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,285,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 81,144.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,995,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991,785 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46,962.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,020 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,429,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,530. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.78 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2732 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

