KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 66 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $4.11 on Monday, hitting $342.19. The stock had a trading volume of 564,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,508. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $235.81 and a twelve month high of $346.51. The firm has a market cap of $112.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.06.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

