KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 468 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,384 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CI stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.99. 443,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,458. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $303.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.55. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $354.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,597 shares of company stock worth $25,961,142. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $361.87.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

