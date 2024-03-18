KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 3,835 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 136,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,835 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNLA. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,253,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,097,000 after buying an additional 1,400,701 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after buying an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1,145.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 489,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,502,000 after buying an additional 450,575 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,089,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,021,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,824,000 after buying an additional 139,902 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 156,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,826. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $47.48 and a twelve month high of $48.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.17.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

