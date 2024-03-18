KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Purchases 1,792 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 191,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 114,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 17,216 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 104,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 51,504 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 62,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 25,737 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Starwood Property Trust

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $508,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 925,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,654,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 950,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,978,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $508,250.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 925,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,825,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price (down from $22.50) on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.50.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

NYSE:STWD traded up $0.19 on Monday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 755,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,189,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.00. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $22.29.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

