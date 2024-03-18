KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,094 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 37,951 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 0.9% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 0.3 %

Intel stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.75. The company had a trading volume of 13,313,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,765,684. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. The stock has a market cap of $180.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

