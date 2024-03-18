KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 15.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Horizon by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in First Horizon by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 310,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 30,189 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3,619.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,003,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,563,000 after acquiring an additional 976,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.84. 1,663,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,842,467. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $650.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

