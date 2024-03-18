KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Altria Group stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.54. 8,014,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,594,608. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MO. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

