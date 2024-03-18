KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $2.27 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total transaction of $11,303,902.68. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $565.61.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $13.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $619.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,838. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $559.73 and a 200 day moving average of $477.80. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.54 and a twelve month high of $627.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.