KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $79,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.00. 907,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,976. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $40.64 and a 52-week high of $42.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

