KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Grows Stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned 0.66% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $6,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 640.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,638,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.32. 317,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,962. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82.

About Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

