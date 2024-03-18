KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2024

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,007,649 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.