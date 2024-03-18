KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,007,649 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

