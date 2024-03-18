KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 699 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Marriott International makes up 1.0% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $8,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.39, for a total value of $856,509.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,778 shares in the company, valued at $8,841,063.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $6,166,742.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. Company insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $4.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.96. The stock had a trading volume of 852,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,284. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.56 and a 12 month high of $253.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marriott International from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.