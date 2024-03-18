KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Acquires 3,514 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 450,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 66,157 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $57.21. 1,748,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,621,302. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.91.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

