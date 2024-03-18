Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Gap Up to $3.07

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.07, but opened at $3.30. Kingsoft Cloud shares last traded at $3.35, with a volume of 495,634 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsoft Cloud

The stock has a market capitalization of $854.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 220.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 98.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 101.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at $67,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kingsoft Cloud

(Get Free Report)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.