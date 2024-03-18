KickToken (KICK) 1-Day Volume Tops $1,080.52

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. KickToken has a market cap of $2.87 million and approximately $1,080.52 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KickToken has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00005581 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00025772 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00015326 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66,977.51 or 1.00185656 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00010348 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.89 or 0.00144930 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000070 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02348807 USD and is down -0.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $769.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

