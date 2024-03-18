Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $31.50 on Thursday. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52 week low of $14.56 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $90.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.28.

In other news, VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $32,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,227.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Ryan S. Noble sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $32,512.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,227.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas J. Batdorff sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $26,248.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,762.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 174,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. 32.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

