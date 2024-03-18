Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 415,100 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 14th total of 378,200 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Kelly Services Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Kelly Services stock traded down $0.34 on Monday, hitting $24.07. 43,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,061. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. The company has a market cap of $849.43 million, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 30.61%.

In related news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $687,696.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kelly Services news, SVP Tammy L. Browning sold 18,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $405,119.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,971 shares in the company, valued at $687,696.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 12,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $317,520.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,152.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,545 shares of company stock worth $1,204,040 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 43.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

