Kellanova (NYSE:K) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,410,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 14th total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.27.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K stock traded up $1.21 on Monday, reaching $54.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.50.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 81.45%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $4,298,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,087,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,058,849.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 933,600 shares of company stock worth $50,850,858. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kellanova by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 5.4% in the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Kellanova by 0.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

