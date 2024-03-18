Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0946 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
KEG.UN traded up C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$15.21. 3,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.94. The firm has a market cap of C$172.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.37. Keg Royalties Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.15, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86.
Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile
