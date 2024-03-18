Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $190.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $185.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target points to a potential downside of 7.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.39.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $206.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,895. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.53. Progressive has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $207.20. The stock has a market cap of $120.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total transaction of $2,127,228.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,570,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $93,251.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,725,350.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,949 shares of company stock worth $10,671,740 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Markel Corp increased its position in Progressive by 4.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 750,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,578,000 after buying an additional 29,750 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

