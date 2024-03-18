KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Lowered to $21.80 at HSBC

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HSBC from $23.90 to $21.80 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.28% from the stock’s current price.

KE Trading Up 0.7 %

BEKE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.13. 6,091,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,819,560. KE has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.

Get KE alerts:

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About KE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of KE by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 431,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in KE by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 790,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after buying an additional 94,624 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $498,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in KE by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in KE during the 3rd quarter worth $435,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.