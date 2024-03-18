KE (NYSE:BEKE) Price Target Lowered to $21.80 at HSBC

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at HSBC from $23.90 to $21.80 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.28% from the stock’s current price.
KE Trading Up 0.7 %
BEKE traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $14.13. 6,091,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,819,560. KE has a 52 week low of $12.44 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.06.
KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. KE had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KE will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, Home Renovation and Furnishing, and Emerging and Other Services.
