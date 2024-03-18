KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . Approximately 115,723 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 225,892 shares.The stock last traded at $55.69 and had previously closed at $56.88.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.02.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.21). KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in KB Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance.

