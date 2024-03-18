Kava (KAVA) Trading 13.9% Lower This Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Kava has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $972.07 million and $31.14 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00084433 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.39 or 0.00012462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00018341 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00018051 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004199 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008580 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,667 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.