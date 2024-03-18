Kava (KAVA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $58.67 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.96 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market capitalization of $1.04 billion and approximately $58.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00093373 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00011026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00018272 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00017720 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008261 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,860,667 tokens. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

