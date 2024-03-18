Katerina Patmore Acquires 114 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore purchased 114 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £150.48 ($192.80).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

Harworth Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON HWG traded down GBX 2.90 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 132.60 ($1.70). The company had a trading volume of 32,617,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06. Harworth Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 95.40 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 136.50 ($1.75). The stock has a market cap of £429.78 million, a PE ratio of -866.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 128.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 115.34.

Harworth Group Company Profile

Harworth Group plc operates as a land and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. It operates through two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the investment portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income-generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

