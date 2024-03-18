Kaspa Price Hits $0.14 on Exchanges (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Kaspa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on exchanges. Kaspa has a market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $65.59 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Kaspa has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kaspa Coin Profile

Kaspa’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 23,044,930,199 coins. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

Kaspa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 23,036,032,506.454563. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.13134951 USD and is down -5.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $71,029,112.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

